Correction: Best-Sellers-Books-PW List

AP () — — In the Publisher’s Weekly Best Sellers Books list for the week ending 5/21/17, The Associated Press listed the following errors: HARDCOVER NONFICTION 3. “16th Seduction” was authored by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, not James Petterson and Maxine Paetro 7. “Gwendy’s Button Box” was authored by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar, not Richard Chizmar and Stephan King TRADE PAPERBACKS 3. “The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed.” was incorrectly titled “The Official SAT Study Guuide, 2018 ed.” and was authored by The College Board, not Anthony Doerr 8. “Commonwealth” was authored by Ann Patchett, not Ann Patchet HARDCOVER NONFICTION 6. “Papi: My Story” was authored by David Ortiz and Michael Holley, not solely by David Ortiz Best-selling Books Week Ending 5/21/17 HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) 2. “No Middle Name” by Lee Child (Delacorte) 3. “16th Seduction” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) 4. “Same Beach, Next Year” by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow) 5. “Testimony” by Scott Turow (Grand Central) 6. “Against All Odds” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 7. “Gwendy’s Button Box” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar” (Cemetery Dance) 8. “The Fix” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 9. “Golden Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) 10. “A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge) 11. “The Black Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown) 12. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Viking) 13. “Full Moon Wolf” by Lincoln Child (Doubleday) 14. “Since We Fell” by Dennis Lehane (Ecco) 15. “The Thirst” by Jo Nesbo (Knopf) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. “Fat for Fuel” by Joseph Mercola (Hay House) 2. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton) 3. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing) 4. “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing) 5. “The Vanishing American Adult” by Ben Sasse (St.