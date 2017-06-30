Coroner identifies 1 of 3 slain women as wife of missing man

Authorities say one of the three women found shot to death near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse has been identified as the wife of a man who is wanted in connection with the case.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker announced Friday that the Canyon County Coroner’s office used dental records to positively identify the remains of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah. Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.

A nationwide manhunt is under way for Baker’s husband, 60-year-old Gerald “Mike” Bullinger. He is charged with failing to report the deaths, and police say he is a “person of interest” in the homicide investigation.

A sheriff’s deputy found the badly decomposed bodies of Baker, a teenager and another adult woman in a shed on property in Caldwell, Idaho that belonged to Baker and Bullinger. Each of the victims died of a single gunshot wound.

]]>