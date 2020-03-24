Coronavirus: These states have each reported more than 1,000 cases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.
Here are the states in the U.S. that have reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
1. New York
There are 25,665 confirmed cases and 210 deaths.
2. New Jersey
There are 2,844 cases and 27 deaths.
3. California
There are 2,267 cases and 43 deaths.
4. Washington
There are 2,221 cases and 111 deaths.
5. Florida
There are 1,412 cases and 18 deaths.
6. Michigan
There are 1,335 cases and 19 deaths.
7. Illinois
There are 1,285 cases and 12 deaths
8. Lousiana
There are 1,210 cases and 35 deaths.
9. Georgia
There are 1,026 cases and 26 deaths.