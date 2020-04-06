Coronavirus takes heavy toll on NY transit workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Sunday that 22 of its employees working on buses and subways have died from COVID-19 — more deaths than what the city police and fire departments have reported, combined.

The MTA has employed 70,000 people, with 50,000 of them working for NYC transit. The agency reported that 1,092 of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus while another 5,430 were home in self-quarantine.

The MTA recently announced it would be operating on an Essential Service plan to help shuttle health-care workers, first responders and other essential employees to their jobs, but it was encouraging everyone else to stay home.

MTA officials said they have distributed 240,000 masks and 3.2 million gloves to workers continuing to serve commuters.

Since the pandemic began, workers have sanitized subway stations regularly and handed out some 50,000 gallons of cleaning supplies and 7,000 boxes of sanitizing wipes to aid in the efforts.

Buses have implemented rear-door boarding to limit interactions between riders and bus operators and subway stations have gone cash-less, with most transactions being done via vending machines.

