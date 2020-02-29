Coronavirus stock sell-off: Meet the face of Wall Street's absolute worst moments

Meet the face of your money going down the drain.

Wall Street trader Peter Tuchman has been captured freaking out on camera more than a dozen times during some of the most catastrophic financial crashes of the past two decades — including the mortgage-lending stock dive of 2007 and the coronavirus-fueled plunge Thursday.

“I’m the guy — I’m the face,” Tuchman told The Post on Friday — after yet another devastating loss at the New York Stock Exchange. “What can I say, I have a boisterous character. Whether it’s up or down, I react.”

He added, “I love being photographed.”

The spirited stock man is shown in photos furrowing his brow, grabbing his head with a pained expression and hunched with his face in his hands. In others, he appears to be breathing a sigh of relief.

On Thursday, the Dow lost nearly 1,200 points — its worst single-day point drop in its 124-year history — as the worsening coronavirus outbreak fueled global financial fears.

Asked about the latest plunge, Tuchman said, “It’s clearly a big deal. Even if it’s contained, it will be significant to the global economy.”

But Tuchman, who has worked as a trader for 30 years, added, “It’s by no means the end of the world.”

Photos of Tuchman have been snapped including July 26, 2007, when stock investors fled amid uneasiness about the mortgage lending markets; Jan. 4, 2018, when the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 25,000 points for the first time, and Feb. 28, 2020, when markets were poised to end their worst week in more than a decade.

