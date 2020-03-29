Coronavirus sickens boss of NYC's subways, commuter trains

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The man in charge of New York City’s subway, buses and commuter trains has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pat Foye, 63, oversees the Metropolitan Transporation Authority. He chaired a meeting of the MTA board on Wednesday.

WCBS-Radio quoted an MTA spokeswoman as saying Foye was still working, but from home — where he is in isolation.

FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS: NEW YORK CITY MTA TO SANITIZE BUSES, TRAINS, STATIONS EVERY 72 HOURS

“Pat was last in the office on Wednesday, maintained a safe social distance and was asymptomatic at that time,” spokeswoman Abbey Collins said, according to the station.

She said Foye worked remotely Thursday and Friday, following a previously arranged schedule.

“All MTA staff have been observing recommended guidelines put in place by the New York State Department of Health, including social distancing,” she said. “Pat’s top priority remains the health and safety of our customers and employees and ensuring New York’s health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel can get to and from work during this public health crisis.”

CORONAVIRUS SENDS PUBLIC TRANSIT RIDERSHIP PLUMMETING, AGENCIES IN ‘FINANCIAL CALAMITY’ SEEK BILLIONS

Two MTA workers are known to have died after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, according to the New York Post. At least 156 employees had tested positive as of Thursday, according to the MTA, and another 1,181 were in self-quarantine.

In a message to staff, Foye stressed the need for them to stay home if they fall ill, the paper reported.

“Please remember if you feel stick — stay home,” Foye wrote.

The MTA’s subways, buses, and trains have adjusted schedules as ridership has tanked amid the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders for most workers. The ridership loss is costing the MTA about $125 million a week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foye took the MTA job last year. Previously he has served as president of the MTA, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and president of the PATH rapid transit system that links Manhattan with New Jersey.