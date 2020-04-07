Coronavirus outbreak at Indiana nursing home kills 11 residents

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has swept through a central Indiana nursing home, killing 11 residents.

The deaths occurred at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, state health officials said Monday.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and illustrates what a brutal toll the COVID-19 can take on our most vulnerable populations,” Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box said, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“These are our grandparents and our parents,” she said. “These are our friends, our neighbors, our church relatives. They’re individuals that we care about and that we want to protect.”

Three Bethany Pointe staffers sickened by the virus have been hospitalized and two of them are in critical condition, according to the paper.

The facility refused to comment when contacted by Fox News on Tuesday.

Deaths also have been reported at two other Indiana nursing homes.

The Star reported that four deaths have been reported at Otterbein SeniorLife Community in Franklin, and three at Mitchell Manor in Lawrence County.

Bethany Pointe residents not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms were being transferred to another skilled nursing home, Box said.

The daughter of a Bethany Pointe resident complained to the Anderson Herald Bulletin that no one from the facility had contacted her about the deaths.

“All I want is answers, and I can’t seem to get those,” Gina Bronnenberg said in a text message, the paper reported Monday. “I put my mom in Bethany Pointe for rehab to hopefully be able to take her back home. Now I regret my decision. She has been put in harm’s way, and there’s nothing I can do.”

Indiana has seen at least 5,507 positive cases of coronavirus. The state’s death toll from the virus stood at 173 as of Tuesday early afternoon.