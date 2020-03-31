Coronavirus kills elderly Illinois couple hours apart in hospital

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An 88-year-old man and his wife died from the coronavirus hours apart in an Illinois hospital.

An obituary for Feliks Ogorodnik and his 84-year wife Luiza Ogorodnik describes them as immigrants from Ukraine who both came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and “were very grateful to be here and become U.S. citizens.”

They both died from COVID-19 Saturday at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview in a span of less than five hours, The Chicago Tribune reported.

They are the first husband and wife coronavirus victims in Illinois, according to the paper.

“They were a beautiful couple,” son-in-law Ed Greenwald told the paper Monday. “Very loving and wonderful grandparents and very integral to our family.”

Luiza Ogorodnik was a physician in Ukraine. Feliks Ogorodnik worked for a Ukraine construction company where he was a manager. They had a home in Skokie, Ill.

Underlying medical conditions contributed to their deaths, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

A rabbi, who described the Ogorodniks as a “loving and kind” couple, recalled seeing them in February at a grandson’s bar mitzvah, the Tribune reported.

In Illinois, more than 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 73 deaths from the disease.