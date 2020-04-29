Coronavirus in New York: Gov. Cuomo unveils mask artwork, but raises some eyebrows

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a wall of protective masks Wednesday to highlight the generosity of Americans in other states during the coronavirus outbreak – but some are questioning why the protective gear wasn’t put to better use.

Cuomo pulled down a curtain to reveal the artwork during his daily coronavirus press conference.

“I want to show you a self-portrait that was done by American people. This is a self-portrait of America, OK?” he told reporters.

“And you know what it spells? It spells love. That’s what it spells, you have to look carefully but that’s what the American people are saying,” he continued. “We received thousands of masks from all across America. Unsolicited, in the mail, homemade, creative, personal, with beautiful notes from all across the country. Just saying ‘thinking about you, we care, we love you, we want to help’.”

Cuomo added that the masks show what Americans are all about.

“A little bit more of this, and a little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness and this country would be a better place,” he concluded.

But as soon as he unveiled the artwork, Twitter users started questioning why the masks weren’t going to New Yorkers concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

“Cuomo just unveiled a….canvas?…quilt?….wall hanging? made of cloth masks shipped to New York by good Samaritans. It’s not clear why they have not been distributed to people yet,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What is going on with that wall of masks? I’m assuming they were donated but why aren’t they being used instead of displayed?” said another.

The governor’s spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, tweeted in response that “we have more than 7 million face-coverings… that we have been distributing to county OEMs to distribute to vulnerable populations.

“We plan to find good homes 4 these as well,” he added.