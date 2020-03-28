Coronavirus in Latin America: Cases by country

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up

The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase daily, prompting governments worldwide to institute measures to combat the pandemic as patients crowd hospitals and much-needed equipment remains in short supply in some regions.

The United States overtook China this week as the country with the most infections. Often overlooked are Latin American nations struggling to contain the crisis.

Here are the infections rates for Latin American countries impacted by the virus.

Brazil

As the largest country in Latin America, Brazil also has the most cases. As of Friday, the country reported 3,417 people had become sick, including 92 deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro blasted local leaders this week who locked down cities to slow the spread of the virus.

He called their actions “a crime” and said they were “destroying Brazil.”

Chile

The number of cases in the Chila was 1,610 as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has suffered a relatively low number of deaths with five.

Ecuador

Parts of the small South American nation have been ravaged by the crisis. In the coastal city of Guayaquil, the military is enforcing a lockdown and indigenous peoples are fleeing into the country’s portion of the Amazon to distance themselves from the virus.

Nearly 1,600 people in the country have been infected, including 36 who have died.

Panama

Panama recorded 674 infections with nine deaths.

Peru

Not far behind Panama, Peru recorded nine deaths amid 635 cases.

Argentina, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Colombia

Argentine recorded 589 infections and 13 deaths, while Mexico recorded 585 infections and eight deaths. The Dominican Republic has 581 cases and 20 deaths. Colombia had 539 cases as of Friday and six deaths.

Costa Rica and Uruguay

Each recorded 263 and 238 cases, respectively. Costa Rica has two deaths linked to the virus while none were reported in Uruguay.

Venezuela

Politically unstable Venezuela has 107 coronavirus cases and no deaths.

Cuba, Honduras, Bolivia, Paraguay, Guatemala

Cuba recorded 80 cases as of Friday evening; Honduras had 68; Bolivia reported 61; Paraguay had 52 and Guatemala reported 28 people sickened. Paraguay had three deaths while the virus claimed the lives of two people in Cuba and one Guatemalan.

El Salvador, Belize, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico

El Salvador listed 14 cases and no deaths, while Belize had only two confirmed cases. One person died in Nicaragua, which only has two confirmed cases.

The U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico has 79 cases and three deaths.