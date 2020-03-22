Coronavirus fight in Poland sees government using confiscated alcohol as disinfectant

The fight against coronavirus in Poland has revealed that no resource will be wasted, even confiscated booze.

Poland’s Ministry of Finance said Friday that some 660 gallons of confiscated alcohol were recently donated to emergency responders and health care facilities.

The donated alcohol will be used to prepare disinfectants, according to the ministry.

The alcohol was originally intended to be destroyed after being confiscated as part of criminal investigations.

Photos released by the agency show workers transporting the bottles of undisclosed alcohol into trucks to be redistributed.

So far, officials have sent the alcohol to the University Clinical Hospital and the Provincial Specialist Children’s Hospital in Olsztyn, and the state fire service.

In the coming days, the agency will transfer “another large amount of alcohol” to a hospital in Elbląg, according to the ministry.

According to the Polish Ministry of Health, there are some 563 people who have been confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus, with seven deaths in the country.

In the U.S., some distilleries are being repurposed to help fight the virus. President Trump said at a news conference on Saturday that distilleries are “repurposing” their alcohol production to help make the sanitizer Americans need to upkeep hygiene for the virus, which can be transmitted by touching infected surfaces.

Pernod Ricard, a French company, is repurposing its alcoholic beverage plants in Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, and West Virginia to produce sanitizer, Trump said during the briefing, calling the move “unbelievable.”

