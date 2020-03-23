Coronavirus Facebook Live video at NC Walmart leads to arrest for perpetrating hoax

North Carolina police say a man has been arrested and charged with filming a Facebook Live video at a Walmart in which he lied about having the coronavirus.

Justin Rhodes was charged with felony perpetrating hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct, Albemarle police said.

Rhodes shot the video at the Walmart in Albemarle Wednesday, WRAL-TV reported. He was arrested Friday.

“Definitely tested positive for coronavirus,” Rhodes is seen saying in the video aired by the station. “Definitely was asked to self-quarantine for 14 to 21 days.”

“My throats a little scratchy, but other than that I’m not coughing.”

He continued to talk and as you can imagine was freaking out a lot of people, the station reported.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Albermarle police said they had verified with Stanly County health officials that no one in the county had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rhodes received a $10,000 bond. He has a March 30 court date.