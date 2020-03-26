Coronavirus bill strips funding for Petroleum Reserve purchases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The final version of the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus package left out billions of dollars that had been planned for the Department of Energy to go toward replenishing the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

An earlier draft of the legislation included $3 billion in appropriations for the Energy Department’s SPR Petroleum Account meant “for necessary expenses related to the acquisition, transportation, and injection of domestic petroleum products.” After Democrats resisted, claiming it was an expensive bailout for the oil industry, it was removed from the final version.

“Here are some of the improvements,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an announcement about the changes introduced to the bill by him and his party, including, “Eliminated $3 billion bailout for big oil.”

That money was to be used for purchasing oil to top off the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves at a time when prices are low. The Energy Department had announced last week that it would purchase 77 million barrels of American-made crude oil to begin to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“DOE is moving quickly to support U.S. oil producers facing potentially catastrophic losses from the impacts of COVID-19 and the intentional disruption to world oil markets by foreign actors,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said at the time.

It is unclear how the change in the bill will affect the Energy Department’s plans. Fox News reached out to the department for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

The elimination of the funding for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was one of several changes made as Democrats and Republicans haggled over the terms of the stimulus package. One provision called for by Democrats – which would have imposed new emission standards on the airline industry – was similarly scrapped.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.