Coronavirus bill includes $350 million for migration, refugee assistance

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The $2 trillion spending package to boost the economy in response to the coronavirus crisis includes a $350 million pot of money for “Migration and Refugee Assistance” — the latest item in the legislative behemoth that is angering critics.

While a number of items that Republicans objected to got trimmed in the final Senate bill, the Migrant and Refugee Assistance item actually increased by $50 million to $350 million. That’s more than the bill put forward by House Democrats earlier this week, which included $300 million in “Migrant and Refugee Assistance” for the State Department.

MILLIONS FOR KENNEDY CENTER, ARTS INCLUDED IN SENATE CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PACKAGE

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, called it a “poison pill” that put “America LAST.”

“Democrats: This is not the time to advance your legislative agenda,” he tweeted before the bill passed the Senate late Wednesday. “This is the time to put #AmericaFirst.’

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

The bill ultimately passed the Senate 96-0 and is expected to pass the House in a voice vote on Friday. It includes a number of measures to boost businesses and help individuals hurt by the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it includes controversial items, such as $25 million in funding for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The Senate bill also provides $75 million to each the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. That is down from the $300 million for each that was in the House stimulus bill.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.