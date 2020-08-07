Coronavirus: 7-year-old youngest to die in Georgia, health officials say

A 7-year-old old boy from Savannah, Ga., with no underlying conditions became the youngest victim to die from the coronavirus in the state, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

“Every COVID-19 death we report is tragic, but to lose someone so young is especially heart-breaking,” Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health Department, said in a statement, according to FOX 5 in Atlanta. “We know that older individuals and those with underlying conditions are at higher risk of complications, but this is a disease everyone should take seriously.”

The health department said they don’t release victims’ names for privacy reasons.

The date of the boy’s death wasn’t released.

The boy had a seizure in response to the virus and became unresponsive, the Chatham County Coroner, WTOC-TV in Savannah reported.

Coronavirus deaths in children are rare but do happen.

A 6-year-old in Tennessee died of the virus earlier this week, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department reported, according to the Jackson Sun. Her family said she never work up after taking a nap.

The girl had underlying conditions.

A 6-year-old Nebraska boy who had the virus and previously received a triple organ transplant also died this week.

A 17-year-old with underlying conditions was previously the youngest victim to die of the virus in Georgia, FOX 5 reported.