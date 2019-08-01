Corey Lewandowski strongly considering run for Senate in New Hampshire

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Fox News on Thursday that he is strongly considering running for Senate in New Hampshire in 2020.

Lewandowski said he is “looking at” running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen “very hard.”

GOP SENATE CHALLENGER TIES DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT SHAHEEN TO AOC

“The president needs a strong supporter of his on the ticket in New Hampshire,” Lewandowski said. “New Hampshire is a state he lost by 2,700 votes, but having a strong, unified ticket in the state will help him be successful in 2020.”

Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, though he won the state’s first-in-the-nation primary that February. Lewandowski served as campaign manager for Trump’s 2016 presidential bid from January 2015 to June 2016, when Paul Manafort took over as campaign chairman.

This wouldn’t be his first foray into running for office himself. Lewandowski, while studying at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, in 1994, ran for Massachusetts state representative, but lost to a Democratic opponent.

Lewandowski later moved to Washington to work on Capitol Hill. He then worked for Americans for Prosperity, and again ran for office—this time for town treasurer in Windham, N.H. Lewandowski did not win.

But Republicans see Shaheen’s seat as a potential pick-up as they play defense elsewhere in 2020 seeking to hold their 53-47 majority in the chamber. Shaheen announced in January that she would seek a third term.

New Hampshire is viewed as a key battleground state and saw competitive Senate races in both the 2014 and 2016 cycles.

Meanwhile, another Republican recently launched his campaign to unseat Shaheen. Former state House of Representatives Speaker Bill O’Brien launched the campaign last week, arguing that Shaheen is “not putting New Hampshire first.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.