Cordray, DeWine projected to win Ohio gubernatorial primaries

May 8, 2018 KID News Politics
kucinich_cordray_AP

Fox News can project that former state Attorney General Richard Cordray will win the Ohio Democratic gubernatorial primary and Attorney General Mike DeWine will win the Republican primary.

The 59-year-old Cordray faced former Ohio congressman and Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich — in a primary battle Tuesday night seen as larger fight for the Democratic Party’s liberal base.  

DeWine is projected to defeat Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. Both are Trump-agenda supporters who have spent a combined nearly $10 million since December. DeWine entered election night with a double-digit lead over Taylor.

Corday was backed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Wall Street reformer and “progressive” champion who helped start the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that Cordray ran until last year.

Kucinich was backed by Our Revolution, the self-described “next step in the Bernie Sanders’ movement.” 

The winner of the General Election winner will replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, whose term limit has expired.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.