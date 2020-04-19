Cops enforcing coronavirus restrictions on Florida beach nab fugitive Pennsylvania murder suspect

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cops enforcing coronavirus restrictions at a Florida beach Sunday arrested a man on the lam in a Pennsylvania murder case.

The arrest of fugitive Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, unfolded two days after officials partially reopened Jacksonville beaches that had been closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The reopening drew hundreds of beachgoers.

“This morning while officers patrolled the beach proper they captured a Fugitive from Justice, wanted in Arnold, Pennsylvania for Homicide,” the Jacksonville Beach Police Department tweeted. “Good job!”

Police posted a photo of Gatti in surfing shorts on the beach as two officers led him away in handcuffs.

Police said they took Gatti into custody after spotting him loitering close to the dunes around 8:20 a.m., Fox 30 Jacksonville reported.

An arrest warrant was issued for him in the shooting death of Michael Coover Jr., 33 who was shot multiple times in January at an apartment in Arnold, outside Pittsburgh.

Both Gatti and Coover had criminal records, according to reports at the time of the murder.

Crowds returned to the Jacksonville beaches after they reopened from 6-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. daily.

The beaches were opened again for walking, running, swimming and surfing but restrictions haven’t been lifted that prohibited sunbathing and lounging in chairs or on blankets.