Cop adopts dog rescued from California wildfires

It was just two weeks ago when the SPCA called Vacaville, Calif., police for help in evacuating around 60 dogs and some cats as the fast-moving Nelson Fire threatened the area.

Captured by their body cameras, Officer Carly Stone and Officer Jennings, along with animal control and the SPCA, quickly evacuated all the animals within 12 minutes.

“We didn’t have much time. That fire was coming down that hill,” Stone recalled.

But amid all the chaos, it was at one certain moment when Stone met a dog named Sean. She lifted him out of his cage and outside to the safety of her patrol vehicle.

Little did she know, Sean would be more than just a dog she rescued.

“In the moment, I don’t think Officer Jennings and I, or any of the other people that were there trying to get them out, animal services, the SPCA employees, I don’t think we were really thinking about things,” Stone told FOX40. “We just knew that we had to move and we had to move fast.”

Once all the animals were safe, Stone put two big dogs in her back seat and Sean in the front then began evacuating residents across Peabody Road.

“He kept trying to sit on my lap a lot,” Stone said. “I had to keep moving him to the other side.”

Then Stone described that fateful moment she got hooked on the 2-year-old dog she described as an Ewok from Star Wars.

“I was looking something up on the computer. He came over and he kinda stood up on the center console and put one of his little paws on my arm or on my hand and kinda looked and wagged his tail. So I was like, ‘You’re kinda cute,’” Stone said.

So the very next day, Stone and her wife went to the SPCA to see Sean. Staff said he was brought in as a stray the day before the fire. No one had claimed him.

