Cooper, Hale testify in impeachment probe, after Sondland's blockbuster remarks

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, and top State Department official David Hale were testifying Wednesday evening in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, after President Trump claimed vindication from European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland‘s blockbuster remarks earlier in the day.

While Sondland tied top Trump administration officials to a “potential quid pro quo” involving U.S. military aid to Ukraine and investigations desired by the president, he acknowledged under cross-examination from Republicans that he never heard that from Trump, saying he was making presumptions and the president expressly rejected any such arrangement. Democrats, though, argued that Sondland nevertheless described a quid pro quo arrangement in his testimony, suggesting Trump must have been involved.

Hale and Cooper were expected to offer additional details about the White House’s anticorruption push in Ukraine, and whether the U.S. may have held up military aid to Ukraine in order to secure a probe into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Cooper, for example, testified last month that the Trump administration had pushed Ukraine to issue a public statement disavowing any efforts to influence U.S. elections — but she stopped short of saying that officials wanted to include a reference to Joe and Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country.

SONDLAND SAYS TRUMP EXPLICITLY RULED OUT QUID PRO QUO

Cooper said that on Aug. 20, former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker met with her — and the idea of mentioning the Bidens apparently didn’t come up.

“In that meeting, he did mention something to me that, you know, was the first about, somehow, an effort that he was engaged in to see if there was a statement that the government of Ukraine would make that would somehow disavow any interference in U.S. elections and would commit to the prosecution of any individuals involved in election interference,” Cooper said. “And, that was about as specific as it got.”

Additionally, Cooper has testified that Pentagon officials began receiving “phone calls from industry” — apparently referring to private companies that supply weapons and military hardware to the government — after President Trump initiated a hold on military aid to Ukraine earlier this year.

Separately, Cooper testified about Defense Department concerns that Trump’s temporary withholding of military aid to Ukraine may have been illegal. The legalities likely regarded the issue of “impoundment” – the requirement that the president either had to spend the money or “impound” it. The White House was coming up against an impoundment deadline when it released the funds for Ukraine.

DOD OFFICIAL SAYS PRIVATE INDUSTRY PRESSURED PENTAGON TO RESUME AID TO UKRAINE

Moreover, Cooper said, Defense Department officials were concerned that Trump’s decision would weaken a “strategic partner.”

Meanwhile, Hale — the State Department’s No. 3 official — testified in a Nov. 6 closed-door deposition that no one in the Trump administration or any “government channel” ever mentioned Joe or Hunter Biden as a reason for withholding aid from Ukraine, according to a transcript of his remarks.

Democrats have argued that the White House improperly pressured Ukraine to look into the Bidens and Burisma Holdings, the natural gas company where Hunter Biden held a lucrative role despite limited expertise while his father oversaw Ukraine policy as vice president. Trump has suggested that Ukraine investigate Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine, including the former vice president’s successful push to have Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid.

George Kent, a State Department official who has also testified in the impeachment investigation, said he flagged Hunter Biden’s apparent conflict of interest to the Obama administration at the time. Reports emerged Wednesday afternoon that Ukrainian prosecutors had drawn up an indictment against Burisma’s founder.

However, Hale said, he saw the Bidens referenced only in media reports — as well as in a “speculative” email from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who testified last week.

STATE DEPT OFFICIAL SAYS BIDEN, BURISMA NOT MENTIONED REGARDING AID HOLDUP

Yovanovitch “mentioned that Mayor [Rudy] Giuliani might have been motivated to sully Vice President Biden’s reputation by reminding the world of the issue regarding his son’s activities in Ukraine,” Hale testified, referring to President Trump’s personal attorney.

Hale and Cooper’s testimony came shortly after Sondland tied top officials to the “potential quid pro quo” involving U.S. military aid to Ukraine and investigations desired by Trump – yet said he never heard that link from the president himself.

One of the key witnesses in the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against Trump, Sondland claimed he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo aware of what was going on and said he specifically told Vice President Pence he “had concerns” the military aid to Ukraine “had become tied” to investigations — though a Pence aide denied it. And he repeatedly lambasted Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s leading role in the administration’s Ukraine dealings.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified. “It was no secret.”

He testified to a clear “quid pro quo” linking a White House meeting with Ukraine’s president to the investigation request, even as he couched his language regarding the aid.

In comments touted by Trump later in the day, Sondland clarified: “I never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement” of investigations. He said he never personally heard Trump discuss preconditions. And at one point, he confirmed Trump told him, “I want nothing.”