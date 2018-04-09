Cooler than average temperatures continue for the Midwest and Northeast

Good morning everyone! Happy Monday!
We’re still into cooler than average temperatures for the Midwest and Northeast today.
We’ll enjoy a brief warm up this week, but temperatures will drop again over the weekend.
A weak system moving over the Ohio Valley and in towards the midatlantic will bring light snow for the most part and some light rain for the Southeast.
Meanwhile, a new system pushing into the West coast will bring heavy rain and mountain snow midweek. Flooding will be a big concern.
Here’s a look at your National Forecast:
Have a wonderful day!
JD