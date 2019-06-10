Conway blasts Nancy Pelosi for losing control of her 'temper' and her House caucus

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday, claiming the top Democrat has “lost control of her temper” and her caucus.

Conway criticized Pelosi on “Fox & Friends” for making “awful, incendiary” remarks last week while President Trump was in the United Kingdom.

According to a report last week, Pelosi told some of her colleagues that she wants to see the president “in prison” after he’s voted out of office, rather than removed from office via impeachment.

Conway said Pelosi showed “audacity” by then claiming in an answer to a reporter’s question that she would never criticize the president “outside the country.” Pelosi had been asked about Trump’s comments from the United Kingdom in which he called her “nasty” and “vindictive.”

NADLER: THERE ‘CERTAINLY’ IS JUSTIFICATION TO IMPEACH TRUMP

“She doesn’t have control of her temper when it comes to the president and she doesn’t have control over her caucus,” said Conway.

Conway said Pelosi and top Democrats are under “enormous pressure” from the far left of the party to pursue impeachment, but many voters want to see them work with the president on legislation.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She argued that Democrats could lose in 2020, just like they did in 2010 when they went “too far” with ObamaCare.

“She was only a two-term speaker last time. … If they go too far left, if they don’t do anything at all, she may be a one or two-term speaker again.”