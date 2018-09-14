Convicted murderer escapes from Maine prison; had 2 previous escapes, officials say

A convicted murderer escaped from a Maine prison late Thursday, with authorities confirming it was the third time he has fled.

Arnold Nash, 65, escaped from the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, the Bangor Daily News reported. He was last seen in blue jeans and a white T-shirt around 8:20 p.m. local time, the report said.

“He’s dangerous,” Stephen McCausland, a Department of Public Safety spokesman, told the Portland Press Herald. “He’s a career criminal and residents in the Greater Charleston area need to be aware, be vigilant and take extra precautions.”

Nash was serving a 45-year sentence for the 1991 murder and robbery of his neighbor, Wilfred Gibeault, 58, a disabled Korean War veteran, in North Sullivan, the report said.

Nash had intended to rob Gibeault, who lived next door to him at the time, of his $1,400 veteran’s benefits he received monthly, according to the Daily News. He was convicted in 1992.

In 1981, Nash escaped from the Maine State Prison, where he was serving time for burglary, the Daily News reported.

In 1973, when Nash was 19, he escaped from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, while serving time for larceny, the Herald reported.

Nash was scheduled to be released Dec. 14 this year, which would be 18 years before the end of his original sentence, the paper reported, citing a Maine Department of Corrections new release.

Charleston is about a two-hour drive north of Portland, while North Sullivan is about a three-hour drive northeast of the city.