Convicted California sex offender could face longest punishment in state history

A man in California convicted Wednesday of sex crimes and child porn is facing a very long prison sentence.

In fact, the 1,882 years to life in prison that Cornelio Jimenez could receive is likely to be the longest in state history, experts told KABC.

Jimenez was found guilty on three dozen counts of child porn and sex crimes. Jimenez, from Fresno, a registered sex offender, reportedly lied to police about where he lived for approximately a year. He eventually was discovered after police tracked child porn to the address he was staying.

During his trial, prosecutors claimed Jimenez wrote in emails about molesting children. Investigators also reportedly discovered videos of Jimenez engaging in sexual activities with two girls, ages 4 and 7.

“There’s this very cute little 4-year-old girl that I babysit about once a week,” one of Jimenez’s emails read, according to a prosecutor. “I have hella pictures of her. I have to molest her every chance I get.”

Jurors reportedly viewed portions of the videos, too.

Jimenez’s lawyer argued that her client’s counts should’ve been taken seperately – and that two of the 36 involved the same act.

“The easy thing to do in this case is to clump all the counts together,” Angelica Rivera said, according to WABC. “That’s the easy thing to do. The right thing is to take them separately.”

Prior to the trial Jimenez had reportedly been offered a deal of 75 years to life in prison but he turned it down.

Now, he faces 1,882 instead.