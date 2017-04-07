Contractor hired to remove lead from police shooting range

Boise officials have hired a contractor to clean up lead and other debris that’s accumulated at a police shooting range in the foothills on the north side of the city.

City spokesman Mike Journee tells the Idaho Statesman in a story on Friday that Metals Treatment Technologies will be paid about $50,000.

Journee says the company will evaluate what is required to do a more thorough cleanup of the area that’s been used as a shooting range since 1960.

A plan to expand the range was abandoned after neighbors complained about possible increased noise.

The Boise Police Department is planning to use a new range when it opens south of Boise.

Proposals for the site of the old range include a trailhead or archery range.

