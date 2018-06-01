Construction on San Diego section of US border wall begins, CBP says

Construction work on a stretch of the U.S. border kicked off on Friday in San Diego, California, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.

Roughly 14 miles of the eight-to-10 foot high barrier made from scrap metal will be replaced with a bollard-style wall more than twice as tall, a news release from the CBP said. The new wall will also include an anti-climbing plate, according to the agency.

“The San Diego Sector wall construction is one of Border Patrol’s top priority projects,” the news release said.

The current stretch of the wall dates back to the 1990s and was built with Vietnam-era “recycled scraps of metal and old landing mat steel plates,” the CBP said. While the barrier worked effectively, the agency said the “cross border threat has increased” and the materials needed replacing.

“Under this President’s leadership, we have a renewed commitment to secure our border,” Ronald Vitiello, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Acting Deputy Commissioner, said. “The new primary wall-project represents an important milestone in our work to secure the international border.

“Not only does it significantly upgrade our existing infrastructure in San Diego, it also marks the third concurrent wall project in the U.S. and reflects CBP’s unwavering commitment to secure our borders and protect our Nation,” Vitiello continued.

The construction in San Diego follows projects already underway on two miles of wall in Calexico, California and 20 miles of wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, the CBP said.

“The construction of this new substantial wall will improve overall border security, the safety and effectiveness of Border Patrol agents, the safety of the public, and will enhance the atmosphere for business and commerce in the area,” Rodney Scott, Chief Patrol Agent for the San Diego Sector, said.