Construction injuries show dark side of Idaho’s housing boom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As Idaho’s housing demands have grown, so has the residential construction industry.

But that boom has a dark side: The Idaho Statesman reports that construction-related injuries and even deaths are a common problem.

A Statesman analysis of inspection data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that at least 19 home-construction companies in the Boise region failed three or more inspections between March 2011 and December 2016 because of serious worker-safety violations.

In the past five years, OSHA fined employers in Idaho’s residential construction industry more than $1.6 million for hundreds of violations. But with only eight compliance officers for the entire state, OSHA’s reach is limited.

