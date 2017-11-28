Conservative speaker arrested at UConn after altercation

A conservative commentator has been arrested at the University of Connecticut after a fight broke out during his speech titled “It’s OK To Be White.”

Lucian Wintrich’s speech Tuesday night was cut short when a girl in the audience appeared to take something off the podium he was using and then started to leave.

Cellphone videos posted on Twitter show Wintrich running up to the girl and grabbing her before other audience members get involved.

Police quickly stepped in and led Wintrich away. There was no immediate word on any potential charges.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit.

UConn’s College Republicans student group sponsored Tuesday night’s event that was repeatedly interrupted by people in the audience booing and chanting before the altercation.