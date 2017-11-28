Conservative Lucian Wintrich arrested at UConn speech titled, ‘It’s OK to be White’

Conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich of the right-wing blog ‘Gateway Pundit.’

A conservative commentator was arrested at the University of Connecticut on Tuesday evening after a fight broke out during his speech titled “It’s OK to Be White.”

Lucian Wintrich, a White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, spoke at UConn’s Andre Schenker Lecture Hall. But during the event, sponsored by the UConn College Republicans, he was repeatedly interrupted by audience members booing and chanting.

Videos posted online show two audience members approaching Wintrich’s podium. A woman appears to grab a piece of paper from the podium and then start to leave. Wintrich is then seen following her up an aisle and grabbing her from behind, apparently trying to retrieve the paper.

A commotion then ensues, involving Wintrich and numerous audience members. Campus police then quickly step in and take Wintrich to a nearby restroom.

According to the Chicago Tribune, windows in the area were shattered and UConn police were investigating a smoke bomb that was set off outside the lecture hall.

Approximately 100 students waited outside for Wintrich to be brought out by police. Instead, he was brought out through the back of the hall and placed into a police cruiser, with many students chased after it, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Stephanie Reitz, a UConn spokeswoman, confirmed that Wintrich was held by campus police and charged.

“UConn police are also investigating an incident in which someone broke a window in the lecture hall as the crowd was leaving and threw a smoke bomb inside,” Reitz added. “This led to speculation as to whether police had discharged tear gas, but that was not accurate. No tear gas was used or needed.”

Social media posts showed posters for the event had either been torn down or vandalized, Hartford’s FOX 61 reported.

According to FOX 61, a talk with the same title, scheduled for the University of Massachusetts, Boston, has reportedly been postponed until February due to safety concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.