Conservative group claims university banned them for fliers allegedly exposing anti-Semitism on campus

A conservative group is claiming a Texas university banned them after posting fliers allegedly exposing anti-Semitism on campus.

The David Horowitz Freedom Center, a think tank that targets the left and any affiliation it may have with radical Islam, posted fliers at the University of Texas at San Antonio campus in late March that sought to expose an anti-Israel student group.

The fliers labeled Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) as the “Neo-Nazis on campus” with quotes allegedly from a university member like: “How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough.”

CampusReform.org reported the fliers were part of the Freedom Center’s nationwide “Stop University Support for Terrorists” campaign.

Earlier this month, the university’s chief legal officer threatened the think tank with a “criminal trespass warning” cease-and-desist letter telling the group it is “barred and forbidden from entering or remaining on any UTSA properties” for posting “unauthorized fliers” while not being affiliated with the university.

David Horowitz, the group’s president, however, believes it is a matter of “free speech rights,” especially at a publicly funded institution that is bound by the First Amendment.

UTSA spokesman Joe Izbrand told Fox News the university’s actions were strictly in response to a posting policy violation.

“University policy prohibits groups and individuals unaffiliated with the university from engaging in expressive activities at UTSA, including the placement of flyers on campus, regardless of their political association or point of view,” Izbrand said.

The UTSA Campus Climate Team put the Freedom Center’s fliers on its bias incident list.

The SJP and Muslim Students Association chapters at UTSA called the fliers “repulsive, racist intimidation tactics.” The two groups said they are “viciously targeted for taking a stance against Israeli injustices, which include apartheid and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

“None of the alleged authors of the anti-Semitic quotes posted on the flyer are members of our SJP,” the groups wrote. “The purpose of fliers like these is to intimidate people into silence as Israel continues its terror against Palestinians.”