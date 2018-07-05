Conservative graduate who posed with gun in viral photo fires 'big scary rifle' in video

The conservative Kent State University graduate who went viral for posing with a rifle on campus as a parting shot at the school’s anti-gun policy posted a video that is sure to set off her detractors.

Kaitlin Bennett, a pro-Second Amendment supporter and founder of Liberty Hangout, shared a clip on July 4 where she fired the gun that made her an Internet star. She wore a “USA” T-shirt and cut-off jean shorts as she pulled the trigger.

“Remember that big scary rifle I brought to Kent State for my graduation photos?” Bennett tweeted. “Here’s how that baby fires.”

The gun supporter used the hashtag “superscary” in an eight-second video where she is seen shooting the AR-10 before turning and saying “so scary” to the camera with a smile on her face.

Bennett went viral in May after she posed with the AR-10 immediately following her graduation from Kent State to condemn the school’s “insulting” policies.

“I wanted to draw attention to the gun policies on campus that allow guests to open carry, but not students,” she told Fox News. “I find it insulting that the school values the lives of their guests more than those attending the university for four years.”

She received death threats because of her post but said she had no regrets.

“Don’t you dare celebrate Independence Day if you won’t respect the right to bear arms and the other values that our country was founded on,” Bennett also tweeted. “The purpose of this day is to commemorate the fight for freedom and defiance to government tyranny.”