Connecticut woman arrested after dog remains found in crates, police say

A Connecticut woman was arrested Tuesday after police discovered crates of dogs’ remains inside her home in November.

Fairfield police responded to Heidi Lueders’ home on Nov. 14 after a report of animal cruelty, the Greenwich Free Press reported. Police discovered the remains while conducting a search warrant.

CONNECTICUT MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER LEADING POLICE ON WILD CHASE ONTO AIRPORT RUNWAY, OFFICIALS SAY

The dogs had been neglected inside their crates and all that remained were the canines’ skeletons, the newspaper reported. The woman’s landlady discovered the remains.

A warrant for Leuders’ arrest was issued on Nov. 29 and authorities at the time were determining the terms of Lueders’ surrender, WFSB-TV reported.

Leuders, who lives in New Canaan, turned herself into Fairfield police Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was charged with five counts of animal cruelty and first-degree criminal damage to her landlord’s property. She was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.