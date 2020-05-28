Connecticut woman arrested after allegedly spitting in man's face for going opposite direction in one-way aisle: reports

A Connecticut woman was arrested after allegedly spitting in the face of a man at a grocery store when he went the opposite direction in a one-way aisle at the supermarket, according to reports Thursday.

Newtown police responded to a May 18 call from a Big Y supermarket regarding a man who said he’d gotten into an argument with a woman.

The man claimed the woman spit in his face because he accidentally went down the wrong direction of an aisle designated as one way to curb the spread of the coronavirus, police said.

The woman, Martine Shanchuk, 40, allegedly told officers she felt compelled to tell the man to enter the aisle from the right direction to comply with “Big Y’s aisle rules,” the Kansas City Star reported, citing police documents.

The documents said Shanchuck stood in front of the man when he did not acknowledge her. She then yelled at him before removing her mask and spitting in his face, police said.

The woman was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. She faces up to six months in jail if convicted, the Daily Voice reported.