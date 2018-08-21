Connecticut thief steals $4,000 worth of electronics, asks church ‘Pray 4 Me!!’

A man that stole $4,000 worth of electronics from a Connecticut church Sunday morning, left a note behind asking the congregation to “Pray 4 Me!!,” police said.

The Waterbury Police Department released surveillance video Monday that showed an unidentified man taking electronics from the inside of the Mt. Olive AME Zion Church at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, just hours before service was set to begin.

Jaclyn Davis, head of the church’s media ministry, told Fox 61 that they estimated that at least $4,000 worth of audio and video equipment was stolen.

“Realizing that we didn’t have the equipment to do what we needed to do on Sunday is really heartbreaking.”

One church member told Fox 61 that the theft cripples the efforts of the church’s ministry because it stops other members that are sick or unable to attend services to actually see mass.

The remorseful thief also reportedly left behind an apology note that read: “Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me,” and drew a little sad face.

Davis said that the minister did, in fact, say a prayer for the man during Sunday morning service, Fox 61 reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

