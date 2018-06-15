Connecticut school to be named after former President Obama

A new Connecticut elementary school will be named after former President Barack Obama.

New Haven Public Schools administrators, civic leaders and officials gathered Thursday at the Southern Connecticut State University campus to break ground on Barack H. Obama Magnet University School.

The 64,000-square-foot school will serve nearly 500 students from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. It will replace the Strong 21st Century Communications School.

New Haven Superintendent Carol Birks said the district was continuing the former president’s “commitment to urban education.”

Officials say SCSU students will get a chance to gain in-class experience at the new school.

The $45 million school is scheduled to open in fall 2019.

It is thought to be the first school in New England named in honor of President Obama.