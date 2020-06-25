Connecticut police, wife save man who fell into water while crabbing and almost swept into pipe

A man in Connecticut was rescued by a police officer and his wife early Wednesday after nearly getting swept by the tide into a pipe, according to officials.

The Guilford Police Department said on Facebook that in the early morning, officers responded to a 911 call in the area of 200 Leetes Island Road in Guilford after a man fell into the water while crabbing.

The man ended up trapped at the entrance of a sluice pipe that runs under the roadway as his wife called 911.

“The caller was holding onto the victim who was in danger of being sucked into the hole due to the outgoing tide and powerful current,” police said.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to secure a rope around the man and pull him to safety.

The Guilford Police Department said one of the reasons officer found the man so quickly was that his wife used her phone’s Siri function to call 911, since she could not safely let go of her husband.

The phone dialed and dispatchers located the victim through the state 911 tracing system.

“This situation had an amazing outcome with no injuries suffered by the victim,” police said. “There were several things that could have easily led to his death had his wife not been there to call 911 and help support him and hold him above water until officers arrived.”

Officials also noted there are many similar sluice pipes throughout the state along the shorline and inlet areas

When the tide is coming in or out, the sheer force of the current prevents swimming to safety, police said.

The site of Wednesday’s rescue on Leetes Island Road has seen three similar incidents in the last two years.

“It is incredibly important to avoid these areas when fishing, crabbing, clamming or any other type of water activity,” police said. “The area around this sluice pipe is posted no trespassing, but the victim in this case fell and was swept into this area with the current.”