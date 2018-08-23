Connecticut police officers exposed to possible fentanyl during drug raid, reports say

One man was arrested after several Connecticut police officers reportedly suffered possible exposure to fentanyl during a drug raid Thursday.

Hartford police were executing a warrant at a home on Garden Street around 11:40 a.m. when the potential exposure occurred, FOX61 reported.

Police said a man tried to throw the drugs out a window when officers arrived — but the window was closed and the package reportedly burst open and hit the officers.

At least two officers were affected by the powder, officials said. As many as seven officers may have been exposed to the drug.

Officials are testing the substance to determine what it is.

The street where the raid occurred was closed following the incident. A man was seen being taken into custody outside of the building, the Hartford Courant reported. It’s unclear if other arrests will be made at this time.