Connecticut police officer fired after warning that he's 'trigger happy'

A white Connecticut police officer who warned a group of people that he was “trigger happy” was fired Wednesday.

The conduct of Sgt. Stephen Barone, of the Hartford Police Department, “does not reflect the values of our agency,” Chief David Rosado stated in a Facebook post.

The agency’s chief said Barone’s firing was also partially due to his “supervision of a traffic incident” in July.

“After reviewing the findings related to these two incidents, it’s clear to me that there’s no scenario in which Mr. Barone can return to his duties as a productive member of the Hartford Police Department,” Rosado said. “As a department, we are committed to building and rebuilding a strong relationship with residents across our city based on mutual respect, accountability, transparency, and a shared desire to live in a strong Hartford.”

Barone was initially demoted from sergeant to officer and assigned to desk duty after an internal investigation found he violated the department’s code of conduct.

A video of Barone posted online shows the officer talking to a group of young people, who are mostly black and Hispanic, during a trespassing call in August.

“If anyone wants to fight or run … I’m a little trigger-happy guys. I’m not gonna lie, and I get paid a ton of money in overtime, if I had to shoot somebody. Don’t do anything stupid,” Barone said in the recording.

The officer spent 10 years on the force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.