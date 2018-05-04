Connecticut court orders new murder trial for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, report says

The Connecticut Supreme Court has ordered that a new trial be held for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, who was convicted for the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, according to The Associated Press.

Friday’s 4-3 decision by the court vacated Skakel’s earlier conviction and ruled that Michael Sherman, his trial attorney, was not successful in presenting evidence of an alibi.

The decision overturned the court’s previous ruling that reinstated Skakel’s conviction after a lower court had ordered a new trial.

Skakel was accused of bludgeoning Martha Moxley to death in 1975 in Greenwich, Conn., while the pair were teenagers. He was convicted of the murder in 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.