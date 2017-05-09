Congressman Raul Labrador files for Idaho gubernatorial run

May 9, 2017 Neal Larson Regional News

Earlier today, Congressman Raul Labrador (R-ID) announced through a press release:

“Running for Governor of the great state of Idaho takes serious preparation. To comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law, I have filed the appropriate campaign finance form required to register as a candidate for Governor. I’ll be making a formal announcement in the coming weeks.

Idaho needs a proven conservative leader who will stand against the special interests and politicians that have picked the winners and losers in our state Capitol for too long. Idaho needs a strong leader who will make government fair for everyone.  Idaho needs a governor who will provide a new vision, a new approach and new leadership.”

If Labrador makes it official, he’ll join three other announced candidates: Lt. Governor Brad Little, businessman Tommy Ahlquist, and former state senator Russ Fulcher.

