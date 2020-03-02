Congressional leaders making plans in case coronavirus threatens Capitol Hill

An effort is underway on Capitol Hill to get the top four leaders in the House and Senate to agree on a plan for Congressional operations should the coronavirus threaten Washington, D.C., Fox News has learned.

A push is being made to have the leaders and their aides meet sometime this week to discuss the threat of the virus and how it could affect business on Capitol Hill.

“Their offices will want to try to figure out if there is consensus among the leaders and what their positions are if things go south,” a person close to the matter who asked that they not be identified told Fox News. “Everyone will need to operate under the same construct.”

While the source said that lawmakers don’t want to sound “alarmist,” there are decisions that need to be made about possible restrictions of tours and operating hours on Capitol Hill and closure of the galleries, along with any future plans for congressional staffers to work remotely or even limit meetings by lawmakers.

There have also been conversations about potentially mandating that only “essential staff” have to work and what that would mean in a move similar to what occurs during a government shutdown or major meteorological event.

“At what point do they begin to limit social contact? Do they limit contractors? Visitors? What is the threshold?” the source said.

The source added that health officials have warned key congressional figures that “this thing is going to spread” and that “there are going to be some casualties.” Officials also want to double the number of hand sanitizers located in congressional hallways as the House supply store was already out of big bottles of hand sanitizer.

The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 prompted the House and Senate to close its public galleries for nearly a month. The House actually did little work during that period as so many members were absent and the body lacked quorums to conduct day-to-day legislative business.