Congress weighs massive stimulus amid coronavirus: What could be in it

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., laid out Thursday what he hopes will be included in the massive stimulus package being drafted by lawmakers to ease the financial strains on Americans due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

While details have yet to totally hammered out, the package is expected to cost upwards of $1 trillion and focus on “direct financial help” to Americans in the form of cash payments.

McConnell and other Republicans have outlined a series of measures they would like to see included in the bill, with the biggest one likely being a series of stimulus checks sent out to most Americans.

“Senate Republicans want to put cash in the hands of the American people,” McConnell said Thursday, noting that lawmakers are currently finalizing a structure that can quickly send assistance to Americans.

McConnell indicated job status would not be a factor, and that the money would go to unemployed workers and those recently laid off; those still working; and retirees, even if they’re already receiving Social Security checks.

While officials have indicated the ultra-rich would not be eligible, McConnell said Thursday the checks would still go to everybody “from the middle class on down. Period.”

Following a meeting with other lawmakers, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the checks that every person making $75,000 or less would receive $1,200 and then the payment would begin to scale down for those making less than $95,000 per year. Those making $95,000 and above would not receive a check.

Cramer added that the checks would double for married couples and an additional $500 would be added for each child in a family.

Republicans are also pushing for relief and support for small businesses, and would provide “new federally guaranteed loans” that he said would “address immediate cash flow problems.” McConnell also said that the Senate was working to let “qualified” small businesses get liquidity through “familiar institutions” like their community banks.

Another facet that the GOP wants included in the package is implementing “targeted lending” to industries of national importance, like the airline industry.

“We’re not talking about so-called bailouts for firms that made reckless decisions,” McConnell said, referencing the 2008 financial crisis. “No one is alleging a moral hazard here.”

“None of these firms, not corner stores, pizza parlors, not airlines, brought this on themselves,” he continued. “We’re not talking about a taxpayer-funded cushion for companies that made mistakes. We’re talking about loans that must be repaid.”

Democratic leadership in the Senate seems to be mostly on the same page with their Republican colleagues, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying his party is “ready and eager to look at what Republicans put together and to work with them to put together a bipartisan project.” Democrats agree with Republicans on issues like helping small businesses and making sure American workers receive money during the crisis.

One concern Democrats do have, however, is that any lending to at-risk industries must include protections for workers’ jobs. There has been widespread criticism of the airline industry for its recent stock buyouts using money that could help the ailing sector during the current pandemic.

“[I]f there is going to be a bailout of any sort for industry, worker priorities and worker protections must be included,” Schumer said in a statement. “Corporations should not get a bailout and then be allowed to fire employees or cut their salaries, cut their benefits.

Schumer also wants a “Marshall Plan” for the country’s public health infrastructure — a reference to the massive initiative to help Europe rebuild after World War II. The lack of preparedness and dearth of medical supplies in the U.S. has come under intense scrutiny since the outbreak of the coronavirus reached American shores.

“Without a massive commitment from this Congress, our health care system will not be able to handle this crisis,” Schumer said. “There are not enough workers, not enough supplies, not enough beds, not enough state and local funding. There is a major concern that as this virus spreads that countless Americans will not be able to access or afford treatment if they get the coronavirus.”

Democrats also want to step up the money given to working Americans who are unemployed because of the current crisis, with Schumer calling it “unemployment insurance on steroids.”

“Our new employment insurance — an unemployment insurance on steroids — must have full payment so lost salaries are totally made up for, it must be quick and easy to access, and it must be broad-based,” Schumer said. “Democrats will ask for that as one of our most important asks because that goes to the people who need help.”

