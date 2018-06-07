Congo woman opens home to dozens of children orphaned by war

Hundreds of children have been orphaned by rebel attacks in remote Congo and many end up in Marie Charline Mutsuva’s care.

The 65-year-old, abandoned by her husband because she couldn’t have children of her own, has taken in more than 100 youths over the past four years. Resources are so stretched that at times she sells her possessions, but she carries on, saying: “I have family again.”

Hundreds of children in Congo’s northeastern Beni region have lost their families to attacks by Allied Democratic Forces rebels, who have killed more than 1,500 people since late 2014 in a region long-scarred by militia violence.

More than 100 of the orphaned children, have found themselves cared for by Mutsuva, whose humble hut has become well-known as a haven from the unrest.