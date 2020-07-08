Confirmed coronavirus cases in the US top 3 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 3 million on Wednesday.

The U.S. reached this latest milestone less than six months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country in Washington State at the end of January, according to USA Today.

President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on his own administration recommendations for reopening schools in the Fall, calling some protective measures “expensive” and “impractical.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that the country’s largest public school system will not reopen in its full capacity come September as the pandemic continues, the Washington Post reported.

