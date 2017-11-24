Confederate Avenue evokes Old South, but may get new name

A roadway in Atlanta serves as a concrete reminder that Georgia once took up arms against the United States of America.

It’s called Confederate Avenue.

Running 1.4 miles (2.25 kilometers) from the leafy edges of gentrified Grant Park to the gritty bustle of Moreland Avenue, its name once got little notice. But now, amid a national re-examination of Confederate symbols, it’s a trigger for debate and a likely target for a new name.

As communities nationwide debate the fate of Confederate statues, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is considering renaming Confederate Avenue.

Bishop O.C. Allen III, whose church is a few feet away from one of the many green Confederate Avenue street signs, says the Confederacy enslaved his ancestors.

Nearby resident Alan Keck says Atlantans should be proud of Confederate soldiers.