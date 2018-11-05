Concert to benefit paralyzed Idaho Falls teen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Friends, family and community members will gather at a benefit concert at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls for a teen who was paralyzed earlier this year.

“On August 21, 2018, after a good hard football practice, 17-year-old Nathan Charlie Koplin excited drove the car to his church groups annual ‘End of Summer Swimming Party,” according to a press release. “Nate grabbed a couple of his life-long buddies and ran to the end of the doc,. Trusting the conditions were the same as years previous, Nate dove head first into the water. Only the conditions were anything but the same. The heavy spring runoff had created a sandbar beneath the water, just out of view.”

Nate broke his spine, leaving his paralyzed from the waist down and doctors are now working to help Nate recover and relearn basic functions like breathing and swallowing at the University of Utah Rehabilitation Center.

The benefit concert by SOS Generation starts at 7 PM on Monday, November 5, but doors open at 6:30 PM for a silent auction. Tickets are $7.