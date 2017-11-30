Compass Academy Sponsors IF Mayoral Candidate Debate

Compass Academy sponsored an Idaho Falls mayoral candidate Wednesday, just six days ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election.

Incumbent Mayor Rebecca Casper and City Councilwoman Barbara Ehardt differed on several topics introduced during the debate. Casper outlined her vision of Idaho Falls’ future includes continued growth of the city’s regional stature.

Barbara Ehardts’s vision called for a future without political correctness that includes the rescinding of the ban of saying ‘Merry Christmas’.

Ehardt said city taxes are too high, which impedes new business. Casper said taxes and development costs are actually lower than in Pocatello, Rigby, Blackfoot, Ammon and Rexburg.

Casper highlighted that water pipes along with a new police station should be the city’s priorities. Ehardt agreed on the need for a new police station but also added a new recreation center and an outdoor pool.

Moderators addressed the PAC Businesses for Growth which has produced ads critical of Casper.

Casper was not critical of PACs and said the freedom is “worth fighting for”. But she also said the she didn’t agree with the content of the ads especially those that targeted her travel expenditures and time spent traveling.

Ehardt emphasized that she doesn’t control the PAC, but she has felt that the ads and their backlash have unfairly painted her as the proponent of the negativity.

You can view the debate in its entirety below.