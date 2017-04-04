Community leaders gather to discuss Aug. 2017 eclipse safety

The population of Eastern Idaho is expected to triple in August 2017 when 300,000 to 400,000 people visit the state to get a view of the total solar eclipse.

“We are being told by experts that this rare event will not only have the greatest impact in Bonneville County, but also in eight surrounding eastern Idaho counties,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a news release.

First responders from all eight counties, along with community leaders from several cities got together Wednesday night to discuss how best to keep the visitors safe during the event.

“I’ve called for regional coordination utilizing the Type III Incident Management Team to assist with planning for

some of these unknowns to include assistance in development of incident action plans and site safety plans,” Casper wrote in the news release. “Incident Management Team members can also provide logistical support, public information & notification, as well as operational support and expertise.”

The Type III Incident Management Team would be used to develop a plan to best respond to emergencies that could arise and deal with traffic management. The team was created in October to respond to large-scale emergencies and to deal with events such as the eclipse.

The community leaders at the meeting Wednesday gave the green light to the Type III Incident Management Team to begin the process of planning and developing incident action plans.

Idaho Falls Fire Chief Dave Hanneman said a finalized plan will be announced in May or June.

The 2017 eclipse, which will take place on Aug 21, is said to be best seen in Eastern Idaho.

