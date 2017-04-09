Community helps Blackfoot family clean up after November fire

A Blackfoot family received an outpouring of support Saturday after a November fire left their home nothing more than a pile of rubble.

Members of the Gifford family’s ward, friends and family spent the morning cleaning up the rubble from the fire.

“The help is wonderful, really really wonderful,” Kristie Gifford said.

The Gifford family lost their home on Nov. 7. The family was away watching their middle son play in a state football playoff game in Boise when the fire broke out.

More than two dozen volunteers donated their time and equipment to help clean up the debris. Some of them were from local construction companies.

“It has been four months now and you’d think that we’d be forgotten but nope, we are still on everybody’s minds which is really wonderful,” Gifford said.

The family of four is now living in a three -bedroom, one-bathroom rental. Things tend to get a little cramped.

“Fighting over the bathroom with two teenage boys you’d think they are teenage girls,” Gifford said.

The Giffords’ insurance only paid for about half of the cleanup. The help Saturday was overwhelming.

“I just want to thank the whole community and the neighbors and those that are donating their time today,” Gifford said.

The family dog, George, was killed in the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the family out. You can donate by clicking here.

]]>