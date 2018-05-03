Comey says he'd make a 'crappy candidate'

Former FBI Director James Comey hushed any rumors about a possible run in politics Wednesday night, telling an auditorium full of supporters that he’d make a “crappy candidate.”

Comey, whom President Donald Trump fired May 9, 2017, was speaking in Miami to discuss his tell-all book “A Higher Loyalty.”

He told the roughly 2,000 audience members that he couldn’t ask for money, or employ the tactics necessary for being a viable candidate, the Miami Herald reported.

“I hate the idea of asking people for money,” he said.

Comey also condemned the National Rifle Association (NRA) as an organization that “sells fear,” while expressing his support for “reasonable restrictions” against the Second Amendment and criticizing those who call changing the law a “slippery slope.”

“It’s not a slippery slope, it’s a concrete set of stairs” built by America’s founders, he said, according to the paper. “Let’s have these conversations standing there, holding the rails.”

Comey spoke with Fox News last week, discussing his decision to reopen the Hillary Clinton email probe, and refuting Trump’s assertion that Comey was a “leaker” and a “liar.”

“He’s just wrong,” Comey told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Special Report, referring to Trump’s claim that he committed an “illegal act” by passing information to Columbia University professor Daniel Richman. “Facts really do matter. It’s in my book. The FBI cleared that book.”

Despite Trump using words such as “weak” and an “untruthful slime ball” to describe Comey, the former FBI director said he doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the president.

“I am very worried that we hate so quickly,” Comey said, according to the Herald. “I don’t hate Donald Trump. I don’t hate people that voted for Donald Trump.”